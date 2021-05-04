There’s no shortage of wearables in the world for health tracking, but wearables focused on battery life, they’re less common, and that’s an area Xiaomi is ready to play in.

You certainly have choices if you want to track your fitness and health activities on your wrist, but if you want to do so without the burden of being near a USB port every night or few, maybe not so.

One of the problems with strapping a screen and several sensors to your arm is that more often than not, the battery is going to drain through use. Some examples of this are pretty common, what with the Apple Watch typically lasting one day (though two is possible with less use), while other competitors tend to clock in a maximum of a week.

At one point in your time with a wearable, you’re going to need to spend some time without while it charges, because that’s just how things go.

But not every wearable maker is focused on this, with Xiaomi launching one like that this month in Australia. Its latest wearable, the Mi Smart Band 6, doesn’t come with things like mobile payment support or GPS, but does rock up with a colour AMOLED screen, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and motion sensors to work out when you’re working out, too.

Like most wearables, there’s an obvious link to phones thanks to the app, allowing you to have your notifications pop up on your wrist while your activities are tracked, however Xiaomi’s main focus here might be on the battery life, which can hit up to 14 days, we’re told, and takes roughly two hours to charge. That makes it a bit of a rarity, with the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 potentially needing roughly two charges per month.

Its weak point might be the lack of apps, though this is one band focused on simplicity and regular battery life, and looks set to arrive in Australia for $79.95 shortly.