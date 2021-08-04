It’s not just Apple with a magnetic wireless charging system, as Realme comes up with its own and throws it into a prototype phone.

Last year’s introduction of a magnetic wireless charging system in the iPhone 12 range might have meant a slow gradual rollout of accessories supporting it, but mostly it has meant the ability to charge a phone simply by letting it stick to a magnetic charging block.

Forget the cables, because you can simply leave a MagSafe plugged in and have it snap to the phone, charging it wirelessly.

It’s an idea that could see the end of cable-based charging eventually in the iPhone, and something that Mophie recently supported by rolling out its own take by connecting other phones to MagSafe chargers with adaptors. But Apple’s wireless magnetic MagSafe technology may not be alone for much longer, as Realme shows off its own take of the tech.

Called “MagDart”, you probably won’t be surprised to learn it is rather similar to MagSafe, at least with the idea, offering a ring of magnets surrounding a charging coil, built into both phone and wireless magnetic charger.

On the phone side, Realme has built it into a phone it calls the “Flash”, a concept Android phone that includes a MagDart wireless charger that can also handle wireless charging beyond the 15W standard, and when used with a high-power Realme wireless charger, deliver 50 watts of wireless charging, or from zero to 100 percent in under an hour.

Realme’s take on MagSafe will also come in a thin magnetic wireless charger not unlike Apple’s, but that 50W model is something different, looking a little like a thick square that could be a tiny computer, but delivering more power wirelessly and with a small air cooling system inside to keep the heat down.

MagDart will also reportedly work with other features Realme is working on, including a power bank dock, a snap-on wallet similar to Apple’s own but with a kickstand built in, and a light that can add a ring around the Realme Flash’s camera.

However these are all just concept devices for the moment, with no date for when they’ll be coming to Australia, if at all.

“We know that consumers are time poor and don’t want to be waiting around for their phone to charge,” said Andy Yang, Managing Director for Realme in Australia.

“Last year, Realme unveiled its world’s leading 125W SuperDart charger. This year, we’re building on that to bring fast charging solutions to the world of magnetic wireless charging,” he said. “With Realme, we’re determined to make low battery anxiety a thing of the past – even in a wireless world.”

We’ll let you know if Realme ever decides to bring these to Australia, and if MagDart appears in a phone in the near future.