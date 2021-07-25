The face mask has become common, but LG’s take is more than mere fabric and includes tech, worn by athletes at the Olympics.

Much like it has been for the past year, a face mask is a necessity, providing some semblance of protection from that topic we’re all so tired of talking about. It’s something that matters as much as your phone for the moment, because you’ll probably need to carry one with you, whether your state is in lockdown, or if there’s a risk that your government may call for one.

Not all masks are the same, however.

One of the things CES taught us this year was that numerous companies were thinking about the electronic face mask, including one from gaming brand Razer. However last year, LG beat other brands to the punch, launching an electronic mask but missing out on a chance to launch it locally.

The company still hasn’t, but it is showing a new generation of its wearable purifier at the Tokyo Olympics, with the latest model of the LG PuriCare Wearable air Pufifier delivering improvements to the motor which is now reportedly more efficient, while also including a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can talk to people through the mask.

It’s not a Bluetooth mask in the way you might be thinking, as the LG mask’s microphone won’t talk to your phone, but rather talks to a speaker in the mask, amplifying your voice from behind the mask so you can talk more clearly while masked up.

While release of the LG PuriCare mask still doesn’t have an Australian release date, Thailand’s athletes have the mask first for the Olympics, with the mask set to launch in Thailand in August, with other locations around the world to follow.

No word on whether that includes Australia yet, though we’ll let you know if that changes.