Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained and don’t want to hand them your phone or iPad? Laser has an answer coming in a tablet focused on the stuff they like.

If you’re a parent with a tablet of your own, there’s a good chance you get to play with the tablet only some of the time. The rest of the time, it might be in the hands of your kids.

That’s ok if you have apps specifically for the children, but if you’ve been thinking of giving the kids their own tablet, you might be stuck in the paradigm of trying to work out how to not spend much and how to ensure they don’t go crazy with downloadable content. In-app purchases can be found on many of the free apps and games, but when accidentally triggered, if a child knows your password, it can lead to purchases on your account that add up over time.

It’s why tablets for kids typically want to be locked down to specific apps — often the ones you pay for — or have you hide the password from your children so they can’t just buy the extras without thinking.

However Pebble Gear has a different approach, and it comes from a tablet specifically focused on kids. Essentially, it’s a tablet that runs Android, but not in a way you’ve ever seen before, with a locked-down experience that only runs specific apps that come pre-installed, with other apps installable through the curated “GameStore Junior” account, which offers games and edutainment titles, which is free for the first year, but may incur a cost after that.

Pebble Gear’s tablets for kids are essentially 7 inch tablets made to run light games and eBooks, and come with Disney games and books pre-installed, as well as some wallpapers and avatars, too. They’re actually fairly decked out in specific Disney themes, and in Australia, they’ll arrive themed to match Cars, Toy Story 4, and Frozen II.

Coming into the country by way of Laser, Pebble Gear’s tablets are also built to provide parents a bit of peace of mind, allowing them to configure how long the kids have access daily, with time limits applied from the setup screen.

It’s a little bit different from a standard Android tablet, and priced a little differently, as well. In Australia, the Pebble Gear Disney tablets will cost $189, though during a month-long sale at Big W, they’ll be down to $159, with accessories including a tablet case arriving alongside.

One surprising thing may be missing from the Disney tablets, and that’s the Disney+ app, which strange isn’t found yet on the tablets, and is a little off-brand.

However if that doesn’t bother you and you have a Disney-obsessed fan you’d love to spend a little bit on, the Disney tablets can be found at Big W stores across Australia now.