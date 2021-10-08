The latest Kinder surprise is made to be a little more interactive than a cheap toy you find inside a chocolate egg.

Running out of things to do for the kids is a genuine life problem, and even though there are countless things to do in lockdown, sometimes your kids will just want something new. Always something new, almost like they were waiting for a new treat waiting around a corner.

While a treat is often chocolate, a type of chocolate is coming as a form of interactive entertainment, kinda sorta, as Kinder Surprise surprises everyone with an augmented reality take on entertainment.

If your ears perked up at the sound of “Kinder Surprise”, yes, it’s the chocolate egg brand, and coming with something that can use those eggs but also doesn’t have to. Its latest idea is to join the world of augmented reality apps in Australia, bringing something it’s had around the world to our little spot of the globe in an app that doesn’t need you to buy chocolate.

Called “Applaydu”, it’s an app primarily for kids 4 to 9 that lacks ads, in-app purchases, and yet includes parental controls, and build by known mobile game company Gameloft, providing a digital take on the quaint little toys Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs are known to come with.

Small things that they are, the app — which is available for phones and tablets — can scan in QR codes from the toys and digitise them, providing an animated version of the toy that can be positioned in a digital world, played with in animated adventure, and even give you fun little masks to snap photos of yourself and the kids.

It’s a little like what Lego created in Vidiyo, except with less building, snapping and scanning toys that your kids can play with in an app, playing out stories and activities throughout.

While the idea may well be about selling chocolate — it’s from Kinder Surprise, after all — you don’t seem to need to buy anything to try it, with Applaydu free for iOS and Android, with characters playable in game all without having to spend on two buck chocolate eggs.