Laptops made today are typically impossible for anyone to repair, and have to be thrown out when they die, but Dell has a concept that could change that.

Even though notebook computers are thinner than ever, they’re not exactly something you can fix yourself.

The whole DIY approach to repairing laptops hasn’t been a thing in the world of ultra-thin computers for so long now, we’ve lost count. While Apple is looking at bringing DIY back, these days if you buy a laptop, you can largely expect you won’t be able to fix it yourself. It’s just how it is.

But it doesn’t have to be that way.

While governments are looking at the “right to repair” in an attempt to get companies on the same page, some of these companies are also looking into the area to see if there’s anything they can do, and that may have led Dell to an interesting idea.

Ahead of CES, Dell is talking up a concept that is purely that at the moment, but one that could also lead to something of a real product later on.

Called “Concept Luna”, it’s Dell’s answer to how to make a computer that isn’t just repairable, but also sustainable, built with materials that have a smaller carbon footprint and able to be fixed by the owner.

To do this, the motherboard has been made roughly 75 percent smaller, while the layout of the parts inside have been changed to improve heat distribution. The screen would use less power, while an aluminium body could be used made with hydroelectric power.

Fewer screws would be employed, and the whole thing would include modular components for easy replacement, too. You’d still ideally want to be comfortable with opening up a computer, but the idea is that Dell will make it possible to access the parts that need fixing, rather than making it so difficult you naturally turn to a specialist.

“Concept Luna is a strong example of how we are exploring new ways to dramatically accelerate progress against our goals,” said Glen Robson, Chief Technology Officer for Dell’s Client Solutions Group.

“Proving what might be possible is only the first step, the next is to take these innovative sustainable design ideas and evaluate which have the greatest potential to scale across our product portfolio,” he said.

It’s worth noting that Concept Luna is just that — a concept — and has no tangible release date or price. However it could inspire other products just like it, and we may see something inspired by it at CES in just a few weeks when the new year begins.