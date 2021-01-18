We’re all fans of a discount, and students are known to get one or two, the latest of which is a mobile plan if students want to switch over.

The back to school season is nearly upon us, and with it, the need for technology for the school year.

A laptop is a must have, and we’re working on our guides, but so is a phone and the prerequisite of a phone plan. After all, what use is a phone if you can’t call mum, dad, or friends to get something done.

Students are known to get discounts here and there on bits they need for their schooling, and it appears the phone plan might well be one of those things, depending on who they go with this year.

One of 2019’s mobile network arrivals, Circles.Life has revealed it will be offering 20 percent off for students on its plans over the course of 12 months, with a student email needed to take advantage of the deal.

According to Circles.Life, the student discounted mobile plans will include unlimited talk and text across the board, and either 8GB monthly for $14 per month, 60GB monthly for $22 per month, or 100GB monthly for $30 per month. The connections will work on the Optus 4G network, and according to the company, lasts until the end of 2021.

We’re checking with Circles.Life to find out if this applies to primary school, high school, and university students alike, as this appears implied at university, but given the requirement of a school email, should work with any student in Australia provided they have one.

It goes into affect now, though you’ll need to bring an unlocked mobile phone to make it work for you.