It’s not yet known if Australians will be able to leave the country, but CES is back on next year in both physical and digital formats.

As COVID vaccines begin to shift the world back to some sense of normality, it appears things are beginning to change, reverting back to some semblance of what they were before.

In Australia, you can pretty much go outside without a face mask and live life, though you might still don one if you’re doing something where plenty of people are, at least until the next batch of coronavirus cases kick up and there’s another lockdown. That seems to be nearing true for other parts of the world, so much so that America seems confident in a return to life next year, with a return to physical events.

The first one appears to be CES 2022, which held an online-only variation back in January, and next year will deliver a combination of the two formats: online and in-person.

We’re not sure the online one was quite as successful — the events were broadcast, and we had plenty of stories, but because you couldn’t see the actual products in person, quite a bit was missing. It meant journalists were, in essence, writing from a press release and a product render, which loses the physical interpretation entirely.

It looks like that will change next year, though, when the Consumer Technology Association, the CTA, has said CES will run from January 5-8, 2022 in a physical conference, and an online variation as well.

That last note is important, because it’s not yet known just how many international flights are expected to make their way to Las Vegas for the show. For instance, while flights inside Australia are off the ground, flights outside of the country for Australians are not, and so a virtual CES 2022 might all that Australian journalists get to attend again.