Not sure quite how you’ll clip an AirTag to something you want to keep track of? Belkin has something on the way for not much at all.

At a little under $50, the Apple AirTag could end up being a truly compelling option for iPhone owners, providing an accessory that gives them an easy way to keep track of things they love. It might be their bike, a bag, a pair of headphones, or even a cat.

The concept isn’t terribly new, and has existed in the Tile tracker before, among others, but with the power of Apple’s Find My network — which recently opened up to devices not made by Apple — finding things could be a whole lot easier soon.

You’ll just need some way to clip that tile to something you love, and naturally, the AirTag doesn’t come with a clip. That’s an optional extra, and one that will set you back a minimum of $45, the same cost of an Apple AirTag. Basically, that’s $90 for one Apple AirTag and one AirTag Loop holder.

There are more expensive options, either in leather or made by fashion brand Hermes, Or there’s another option, as Belkin is ready with its own take, and one that’s a little lower in price.

Announced as the Belkin Secure Holder, it’s basically a bit of plastic and silicone that will hold the AirTag in place, either on a small string or attached to a key ring loop. You’ll be able to clip that to most things, be it a bag or a collar, and at $19.95, it’s a little less than half price, with a closure that locks the AirTag in place so it doesn’t fall out.

We suspect Belkin’s AirTag holder will likely be the first of many, whether officially sold at an Apple store or not, because give it time and every else will have something like this. For now, the choice is Apple’s $45 and higher holder, to the Belkin model for $20 in Australia and $30 in New Zealand.