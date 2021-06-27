NSW is in another lockdown, and that means you can’t go find an Apple Genius if you need one.

You’re probably entirely aware of the lockdown affecting the City of Sydney and much of NSW, but if you’re someone living there and desperately need tech support, you may have a few problems.

With the lockdown now in affect for the next two weeks, many businesses that don’t sit in the category of food or essential services are closed, and that includes the likes of Apple and Samsung.

As of this morning, Apple and Samsung store sites listed for NSW are both showing they’re set for “Click and Collect” only, meaning you can’t go in for tech support if you need it quickly, but can collect goods quickly if you’ve ordered them. Technically, Apple Stores in NSW are open, but that you can only pick things up that have been purchased online, rather than the regular playing with Apple’s products and Genius Bar tech support you can normally waltz in for. This includes the Apple Store in Bondi Junction, Broadway, and pretty much any other Apple Store in NSW, though stores outside the state in other parts of Australia aren’t yet affected.

That seems in line with previous closures, as Apple did the same in Sydney last year when the pandemic became a thing. It’s much the same with Samsung, too, with its Sydney CBD store set for “Click and Collect” only, too.

It seems NSW is back in it, and store closures mean tech support is missing in action, at least until lockdown is reversed, possibly after July 9 depending on how things go.

With that in mind, Pickr has switched back on its tech support mechanism found at the bottom of each page, allowing you some access to free tech support when we can provide it.