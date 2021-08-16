Getting some exercise doesn’t necessarily need a strenuous workout, and if you fancy some company, Apple’s Time to Walk has an Olympic edge.

Going out for some exercise isn’t easy in some of Australia’s biggest places, and lockdown is much of the reason you have to than at the moment, but if you have an Apple Watch and a subscription to Apple Fitness+, you might just have the ability to take a walk with someone without then actually being there.

It’s part of an update Apple is making to its walking program on its paid Apple Fitness+ service, which has in the past included spoken podcast-like fitness program “walks” that run on the Apple Watch from celebrities, with talk and music from the likes of Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes.

This time and with this update, an Australian Paralympic hero is going for a walk, or even a push, as Apple adds gold medalist Kurt Fearnley, which is seeing a “Time to Walk” program added that also works with a “Time to Push” approach for folks in wheelchairs. In fact, wheelchair exercise is something Apple is factoring in via its Fitness app, with support for a “Roll” goal replacing the “Stand” goal to get you to move every hour, while fitness tracking can be engaged with either an Walk Pace or Run Pace for using a wheelchair outdoors.

Apple’s Time to Walk update joins another recent walking program addition from marathon runner and gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson, British champion boxer and gold medalist Anthony Joshua, and other athletes you can walk alongside the words to.

“Even throughout this challenging period of time, one activity that has remained available to many is walking,” said Jay Blank, Senior Director of Fitness Technologies at Apple.

“With Time to Walk, we’re bringing weekly original content to Apple Watch in Fitness+ that includes some of the most diverse, fascinating, and celebrated guests offering inspiration and entertainment to help our users keep moving through the power of walking,” he said.

Apple’s Time to Walk and Time to Push addition arrives on Apple Fitness+ now, though an Apple Watch is required to use it.