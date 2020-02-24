The coronavirus is making an impact on the world, and new phones aren’t excluded.

There’s a bit of bad news if you were keen to play with Motorola’s first foldable, the newly updated take on the Razr, which Motorola had plans to release in the very near future: it’s not going to see release quite that quickly.

Much like how Apple recently signalled that it might run into production issues following the pausing of some of its factories, Motorola appears to be running into a similar situation as the coronavirus takes a hold of the world.

Specifically in China, where over 79,000 cases of the virus have been reported, and the government is locking down cities, Motorola has reported that the coronavirus is affecting its factories. This week, the company has said that while most of its factories have reopened and are operational, it’s “on a limited basis due to health, public transportation, and travel limitations”.

“The remaining factories located in the Hubei region, will open in line with the policies of the respective regional government,” said Danny Adamopoulos, General Manager of Sales of Motorola, APAC for Mature Markets.

“We are leveraging the full strength of our global manufacturing and distribution networks and anticipate the Razr will be on shelf in Australia by mid to end of March 2020,” he said in a statement.

That means folks keen to see the new take on Motorola’s classic flip phone will likely have to wait a little longer, with a few more weeks on the cards for that new phone.

It’s possible this delay could give Samsung a bit of a window if it plans to launch its take on the concept in that time, the Galaxy Z Flip, though Samsung hasn’t officially announced that foldable for Australia as of yet.

More than likely, Australians can expect to see the 2020 Moto Razr within the next few weeks, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip some time after, though we’ll let you know if that changes.