Yet more choice is on the way to Australians keen on saving money for their next phone, yet wanting an assortment of cameras available to them.

Even though mobiles can hit well into the two thousand dollar mark, there’s a growing sign that manufacturers are getting the message that not everyone needs to spend on that premium. Sure, mobiles over a grand will typically get you the premium design, lots of future-focused features, and some primo parts, but not everyone is game to spend that sort of money on a phone, be it one that lasts for a year or three.

If you’re focused on spending a lot less, the past few years have shown the technology trickle from the high-end down to less exy price points, and LG is joining in on that locally with a few models that saw announcement earlier in the year.

It’s coming in the LG K-series, a range that sits in the middle and aims to offer more budget-focused versions of LG’s other phones. Kinda. Sorta.

The three models are all a little similar, with 6.53and 6.55 inch screens, 4000mAh batteries, a degree of water resistance with MIL-STD specifications, and options of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage.

There are four cameras across all, and a macro 2 megapixel camera seems to be shared with all of them.

In the low end, there’s the 32GB 6.55 inch LG K41S, a $259 smartphone sporting a 13 megapixel standard camera, 5 megapixel super wide, 2 megapixel depth, and 2 megapixel macro, plus the 8 megapixel selfie camera.

Moving up the scale, there’s the $329 K51S that increases the technology a little, boasting twice the storage at 64GB, a change to the camera to a 32 megapixel standard camera (but keeping everting else in the four camera setup the same), and improve the selfie camera to 13 megapixels.

And then there’s the LG K61, which gets a $429 price tag for 128GB storage, a quad camera setup offering 48 megapixels in the main camera, 8 megapixels in ultra-wide, 5 megapixels in the portraiture depth camera, and 2 megapixels for macro, plus a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

“We are committed to delivering advanced smartphone features at a competitive price for the Australian market,” said Linda Louskos, Marketing Manager for Mobile at LG Electronics Australia.

“With LG incorporating optimum features into the K series, we know this can be an affordable alternative for money conscious consumers at this time,” she said.

The range looks to be available very shortly across major retailers, and adds to what is clearly a growing movement of budget and mid-range phones in Australia.