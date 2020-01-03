Not a fan of the black frames set around your laptop screen? Neither is Dell, and in its latest laptop, is clearing the deck.

Over the past few years, a lot has changed in portable computing. Laptops are now much faster than they ever were, and deliver a whole lot more battery life, too. You don’t have to lug around that brick if you don’t really need to, and depending on the type of notebook you own, it’s possible that even if you did, the brick is so small, you wouldn’t even notice it.

Alongside these developments, laptop screens have changed, as well. While manufacturers at one point seemed stuck on low-grade HD-only panels that warped colours from any angle that wasn’t dead on (ah, the mediocre Twisted Nematic panels that plagued portable computing for so long, how we don’t miss you), these days, computer makers are going all-in when it comes time to building a better screen experience.

Laptop screens are brighter, sharper, and clearer than they’ve really ever been, so where do you go next?

It seems the answer is to remove the borders, as Dell launches a new laptop with a practically borderless display.

That’s coming in the Dell XPS 13 for 2020, a new variation on that familiar theme that has been seen as one of the best laptops for a few years now, and improves things a little more for the new year.

The screen in the new model XPS 13 is a 13.4 inch display that sits in the form-factor typically offered by 11 inch laptops, with the screen practically hitting the edges and yet offering more brightness than the previous model, too.

Dell’s XPS 13 2020 keeps with the premium materials, offering aluminium, carbon fibre, woven glass fibre, and Corning’s scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass, as well as a sleek design that looks flat, angled, and fairly future-focused.

Like the screen, the keyboard also stretches from the edges, providing a larger set of keys to work with, and a similarly large trackpad, too. Inside, there’s an Intel 10th-gen Core processor, helping to keep the hardware up there in terms of performance.

There’s no word yet on pricing, though this is one computer we’ll be eager to go hands-on with when we arrive at CES 2020 next week, and could be an interesting option for folks who prefer the size of a smaller laptop but yearn for a slightly bigger screen.