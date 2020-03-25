Another tech show falls victim to the COVID-19 coronavirus, as Computex is rescheduled.

Staying safe is one of the most important things you can do throughout the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, and that means likely staying at home.

Depending on where you are in the world and where you’re reading this from, it’s very likely your government is advising you to do the same, and is possibly halting all overseas travel.

Understandably, that’s throwing a spanner in the works for overseas trade shows, and that means they’re being cancelled and postponed pretty regularly.

The cancellations started with Mobile World Congress in February, and has seen quite a few more since then, and now there’s one more this week: Computex in Taiwan.

With much of the world under lockdown to prevent and contain the COVID-19 infection outbreak, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) which runs Computex has put the brakes on its yearly technology show, typically set to run in the middle of the year, with a postponement set for late September.

Originally scheduled for June 2-6 this year, TAITRA has confirmed Computex has been pushed back to September 28-30, 2020.

Keep in mind, that date is likely dependent on whether the outbreak is contained, and whether enough nations will authorise flights to the region, as it would be hard to run a technological trade show if companies weren’t flying in to show off new wares.