Australian smartphone maker Aspera is looking to grab attention with a budget offering that gets two SIMs working for under two hundred.

You may not realise it, but many phones these days can support more than one SIM. A concept that has been in smartphones for a number of years now, dual SIM devices mean that instead of carrying two phones — one for home and one for work — you only need to handle the one, with phones able to handle two numbers at the one time.

Dual SIM technology can be great for work, and it can also be handy for holidays, allowing you to grab a local SIM for roaming data while still keeping your phone number active while on the go.

Supporting two SIMs isn’t a new thing, and phones have had the technology going back years, but it is a feature that typically commands a cost above $300. If you want it for a cheap price, you might have had to look at used options.

Recently, though, we’re beginning to see price shifts, so much that Australia’s own Aspera Mobile is launching a budget option that delivers two SIMs in a 4G phone for $149.

While it lacks the high-end innards, the Aspera Mobile Gem is going for the budget play, in with a 5.45 inch HD+ screen, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage plus a microSD card slot, a MediaTek processor, plus two cameras: an 8 megapixel camera for the back and 5 megapixels for the front.

One of the key points for Aspera is the removable back, which means you can replace the battery if its modest 2500mAh cell runs down and you don’t have a power bank with you.

Those specs make it fairly clear anyone looking for something high-end won’t be looking here, but if you’re shopping for a budget offering with some use for overseas travel, or are looking for someone a little older who doesn’t care as much about power or performance, the Aspera Gem could be something to look at.

“The kind of person who will buy a Gem wants more than our entry level Jazz 2, but does not want to break the bank spending big money for a top end mobile,” said Allan Robertson, General Manager for Aspera Mobile.

The Aspera Mobile Gem is available now for $149 outright at select retailers across the country.