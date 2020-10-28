A big screen with three cameras has arrived for a fairly low price point, as Alcatel hits the budget sector hard in the 1SE.

Phones can sure be expensive, but there may not be a reason to spend up big if you’re up for a big screen and a few cameras, and are happy to forgo features like Google Pay and a high res screen.

Alcatel’s latest looks to appeal to folks with a yearning for a large display without needing to spend up for it, launching the Alcatel 1SE, a phone that sports 32GB storage and a fingerprint sensor, under a 6.22 inch screen for a hair under $200.

Easily a big phone with a six inch screen, Alcatel’s latest doesn’t exactly sport the sharpest display, running HD+ instead of the usual Full HD+ and higher phones see, though it’s also made for a budget, and comes in even below the mid-range.

Interesting then is Alcatel’s push for cameras, which sees three cameras on the back, sporting a 13 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2 megapixel portrait lens, while the front gets a 5 megapixel selfie camera.

This all sits above a 4000mAh battery, which given the screen resolution could see over a day of battery life for its $199 price point.

“Affordable smartphones play an essential role in the industry, offering accessibility to technology to those who can’t or don’t want to fork out the exorbitant cost of a new flagship smartphone,” said Sam Skontos, Vice President and Managing Director for Alcatel in South East Asia and the Pacific.

“We take pride in being able to really drive inclusions and offer consumers features that were in much more expensive devices just a few short years ago,” he said.

Locally, the Alcatel 1SE looks is set to be available this week, arriving at JB HiFi for $199.