Families with cats and dogs and other furry humans may need a helping hand, too, so here are some gadgety ideas for those folks, too.

Not sure what to buy for someone with a pet? Believe it or not, pet gadgets are a thing, but they’re not quite as abundant as an extra phone, tablet, camera, or anything else.

Rather, pet gadgets are for very specific things, such as training, entertaining, tracking, or even feeding.

Tile Sticker

Price: $55

Something to sit on the back of a cat or dog tag, or even on the outside of a collar, the Tile Sticker is a tiny tracker to help you use the power of crowd tracking to know where stuff is.

Tile’s trackers are typically ideal for things, but you can use them to keep tabs on furry little ones, too, especially if they’re the sort that are likely to go for a wander after hearing thunder, fireworks, or just because that’s what some animals do.

Petble Smart Tracker

Price: $70

More than just a tracking sticker, the Petble Smart Tracker is kind of like a Fitbit for a pet, providing a water- and dust-resistant tracker for the furry friend in your life.

You may not care so much about how many calories your cat or dot will lose, but Petble can tell an app on your phone how often the animal moved, which may give you the encouragement to get it out for some much needed activities.

Cheerble Wicked Ball

Price: $80

A ball that can do its own thing, the Cheerble Wicked Ball is basically a scratch-resistant robotic ball with an automatic obstacle avoidance sensor, able to entertaining the light chewers in a family.

It’s not for the heavy chewers, but should be good for both cats and dogs, though there is a small hole built in, handy for catnip or little snacks.

Furbo Dog Camera

Price: $360

Part security camera, part entertainer, the Furbo Dog Camera provides a way to watch over a dog from your phone, while also being able to throw treats its way.

A special type of security camera, the Furbo holds several small dog treats, and can lob them at your pet on command via app, as we learned in our Furbo review.

Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro

Price: $599

Not strictly for the pets, but more for the owner, Ecovacs Deebot U2 Pro is a robotic vacuum cleaner that comes with a pet care kit for dealing with pet hair around the home.

That makes it more a gadget for pet owners, but one they’re likely to appreciate, with the Deebot able to automatically clean pet hair, and detangle it with a special hair comb made for fur.