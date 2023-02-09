The projector isn’t the only way you’ll watch movies in the cinema, as LG dabbles in a massive screen for films.

While the cinema has long relied on a projector for that big picture experience you head to the movies for, it isn’t the only way to see that big picture. Not these days, anyway.

LG has announced that it has something that can replace the big screen and projector system, even if it makes its own projectors and screens. Its latest approach is an LED screen made for cinemas, be it the big kind you head into town for or the private kind folks with big pockets might have in their homes.

Called LG Miraclass, they’re essentially massive screens measuring from 14 square metres all the way to 101m2, running at either 2K or 4K resolution, again depending on the size and how much you want to spend.

The technology appears to be similar to Samsung’s own variation on that theme, as Samsung offers LED screens for cinemas, too. It may even be similar to Samsung’s Micro LED “Wall” concept, using self-emissive LED pixels, and capable of showing 68.7 billion colour variations, with plenty of brightness and compatibility for both 2D and 3D movies.

They won’t be for every cinema, or even the private cinema, though, and cost could be one reason why. LG says its LED displays can be found throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, with the LG Miraclass screens recently being installed in Spain, while our spot of the world, Australia, apparently doesn’t have availability dates determined yet.