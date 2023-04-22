The latest gear on the way from Belkin isn’t just going plastic free in what you rip open, but is almost entirely made from recycled plastic, too.

Technology is improving left, right, and centre, but so is how it’s made, which is one of the things we mightn’t think about.

While it’s clearly important to make sure your technology works, ensuring it can be sustainable is better for the environment, something more and more companies are working towards.

We’re seeing it from many brands, with Dell and Apple alike using more sustainable sources, with the latter building robots that can break down old iPhones to reuse the materials in new gear.

They’re not the only ones, either.

Belkin has been making a dent on its use of plastic, one of the main materials found in its peripherals, with changes coming to the Belkin gear sold locally. Officially, Australia id the first country to launch Belkin’s new products made from a minimum of 72 percent post-consumer recycled plastics, arriving in packaging that has no plastic whatsoever.

Without the regular plastic packaging, Belkin has opted for paper and cardboard, which can be easily chucked into a standard recycling box.

For the gear itself, Belkin is using recycled plastics that would normally make their way to landfill, skipping the heavy use of virgin plastic which is less sustainable in its production.

“When we think about the difference a company of our size and influence can make on the planet, moving away from using virgin plastics in our products is an obvious decision, and I’m delighted that Australia is the first to launch these milestone products,” said Steve Malony, CEO of Belkin.

While the dependence on new plastic is clearly disappearing for Belkin’s new products, that reduction has already been in place for other gadgets for a few years now, though the company says it isn’t done, and plans for more environmental changes with a target of being carbon neutral by 2030.

“I am proud to work alongside the teams that made this shared vision a reality. Their dedication to doing the right thing inspires me and together, we will continue to work towards a more sustainable future,” said Malony.